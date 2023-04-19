ESPN host Sam Ponder came out against President Joe Biden’s Title IX proposal to prevent outright bans on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

On Wednesday afternoon, the host of Sunday NFL Countdown quoted a tweet from Riley Gaines to express her concerns over the proposed amendment. Gaines – who made national headlines after alleging she was assaulted by protestors after advocating for a transgender sports ban at San Francisco State University – posted a video of swimmer Lia Thomas and called her out for supporting trans athletes in women’s sports.

“This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports,” Ponder said. “It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place.”

Per Biden’s proposal, federally-funded schools would not be able to institute outright bans on trans athletes competing in women’s sports. However, it would allow schools to impose restrictions on a case-by-case basis based on age, level of competition, and a number of other factors. Advocates for trans sports bans believe the proposal would harm female athletics; while advocates for trans inclusion believe it will still result in bans nationwide.

SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele was in agreement with Ponder.

“This is heartbreaking, maddening, and really difficult to watch,” Steele said. “I keep thinking I’m going to wake up and be relieved that this was all just a ridiculous, comical, nonsensical dream.”

