Swimmer Riley Gaines Vows on Fox to Pursue ‘Legal Action’ Over Protesters Ambushing and ‘Terrorizing’ Her Over Trans Views

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines revealed she’s pursuing “legal action” after protesters ambushed her at a speaking event at the San Francisco State University where Gaines was speaking.

Footage from the incident shows Gaines being escorted by police officers down a hallway while a group of activists follow. She is eventually taken into a room while the protesters continue to shout. Gaines is a critic of letting biological males performing in women’s sports, a view that has kicked up plenty of controversy and gotten her labeled transphobic by her critics.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Saturday with her husband Louis Barker, Gaines told host Rachel Campos-Duffy that there have been no repercussions after the incident involving her. She said she was “attacked” and assaulted and made to be locked in a room for three hours.

“Nothing has happened to the people who assaulted me. The campus police did nothing. The dean of students was there. They did nothing. There will be no repercussions unless I have something to do with it. I will be pursuing legal action. These people need to face repercussions,” she said.

According to the athlete, the protest began with the activists entering the room where she was speaking, turning out the lights, and then “terrorizing” her.

Gaines called her husband during the incident and he attempted to contact campus police, but Barker claimed that even after 40 minutes of his wife being locked in a room, the dispatcher hadn’t heard what was happening.

“Truthfully, I think these people resort to anger both verbally and physically and violence because they know they don’t have reason on their side,” Gaines said.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Mike Pence and others condemned the incident involving Gaines following video hitting social media, with the former vice president calling it a “disgrace.”

Watch above via Fox News.

