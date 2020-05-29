Former NBA star Stephen Jackson called out the Minneapolis police department over the killing of his childhood friend George Floyd, asking a group of activists, “When was murder ever worth it?”

Stephen Jackson with just about the most powerful words I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/7guc6O4T6W — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 29, 2020

“I’m here because they’re not going to demean the character of George Floyd, my twin” Jackson said Friday afternoon in a video captured by The Athletic’s Jon Krawcynski. “A lot of times when police do things that they know that’s wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up and bring up your background to make it seem like the bullsh*t they did was worth it.”

“When was murder ever worth it?” Jackson continued. “You can’t tell me when that man had his knee on my brother’s neck taking his life away with his hand in his pocket that the smirk on his face didn’t stay unprotected.”

Jackson has been outspoken over the incident that killed Floyd since Wednesday night. On MSNBC, Jackson detailed his friendship with Floyd and why he was an important part of his life.

“He would be happy that the people would be rioting for him in his name because he was murdered,” Jackson said Thursday night. “But he wouldn’t want it to be this way. He wouldn’t want people to get hurt and businesses to suffer … He would want people to stand with him the right way.”

