Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been taken into police custody after George Floyd was killed — following his arrest by Chauvin and three other officers. So far, Chauvin has been the only officer reportedly taken into police custody.

#BREAKING: Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state authorities, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 29, 2020

News re the murder of George Floyd: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken former Police Officer Derek Chauvin into custody No charging decision has been made yet. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 29, 2020

Video footage showed a Minneapolis police officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground. The four officers involved in the incident have been fired, but his family has said that they want them all to be charged with murder. Protests have ensued nationwide since Tuesday.

According to Theo Keith, a member of Minneapolis local Fox affiliate, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington went into a holding room immediately after a Friday press conference where he got a call from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent about Chauvin being taken into custody.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who has the ability to bring criminal charges on Chauvin, is holding a press conference within the next hour.

Chauvin had 18 previous complaints against him for police brutality, according to the police department. Only two of those complaints were closed with discipline.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]