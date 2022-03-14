Former NFL player and ESPN contributor Domonique Foxworth said Monday that Tom Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, “should be the MVP” for the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s comeback, which Brady announced on Sunday.

During ESPN’s Get Up, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum referenced Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signing a one-year $35 million extension and noted that “Tom Brady is making less than Kirk Cousins.” He also noted that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly “about to sign a contract over $50 million a year.”

“I think for [Rodgers], the optics are awful. That deal should’ve been done last week. And now when Tom Brady’s sitting there at $25 million a year, they’re at a competitive advantage over the Green Bay Packers,” he continued. “Packers still have a chance to be good. A lot of his teammates will be graduating while Tampa Bay will be able to keep more of their players.”

Foxworth took some deep breaths, appearing upset.

“I will not stand here and listen to this front office propaganda foolishness,” he said.

Foxworth went on to say, “Gisele should be the MVP. All the money that she makes allows Tom Brady to be underpaid for much of his career, which does make it easier to build the team.”

Foxworth also argued that people shouldn’t be critical of how much Cousins and Rodgers make since they deserve that money.

