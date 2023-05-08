Janice Dean is considering putting an end to her coverage of horse races after seven horses were put down over the weekend at Churchill Downs.

The Fox News senior meteorologist — a noted horse racing fan who has covered the Kentucky Derby for the network in recent years — expressed her disappointment on Twitter on Sunday, urging the need for change in the horse racing industry.

“I love covering the horse races,” she said. “I look forward to it every year. But seven horses died this week at (Churchill Downs). I am re-thinking my coverage next year. They need to be fully transparent in their investigation. Something needs to change in this industry.”

MSNBC’s Katie Phang agreed.

“I was stunned to hear about how many horses were euthanized just this week,” she said to Dean. “It’s tragic.”

During the weekend, two horses were put down after sustaining injuries. Another two inexplicably collapsed and died following races. The trainer of the latter two, Saffie Joseph Jr., made the decision to scratch all of his other horses from races that weekend — save for his scheduled Kentucky Derby starter, Lord Miles. Kentucky racing officials later scratched Lord Miles and suspended Joseph indefinitely from all state tracks.

Then, two more horses had to be put down after getting injured in the Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs Inc. emphasized that track conditions were not to blame.

“While each incident reported has been unique, it is important to note that there has been no discernable pattern detected in the injuries sustained,” the statement said. “Our track surfaces are closely monitored by industry experts to ensure their integrity. Each horse that participates in racing at Churchill Downs must undergo multiple, comprehensive veterinarian exams and observations to ensure their fitness to race.”

The deaths of the horses are currently under investigation.

