Roland Martin called Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) “sick and demented” in an MSNBC appearance Sunday, joining host Michael Steele and former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro in pinning the blame for a shooting in Allen, Texas over the weekend on Republican officials.

Prior to Martin’s rant, Castro, a Lone Star State native, lamented that mass shootings occur “everywhere in our country all the time, and especially in states like my home state and Roland’s home state of Texas, where Republicans have created a climate of problem-solving by bullet, and the availability of guns to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

“They’ve made it easier, and easier, and easier and they refuse to do anything about actually solving the problem,” he added.

Martin built upon Castro’s already-inflammatory accusations after being asked how Americans could “break this cycle”:

The only way to change any of this is to completely wipe out the Republican Party. Somebody has to say it. Greg Abbott the governor is sick and demented. He has literally done nothing. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the leadership, Republican leadership in the state, they literally have done nothing, they have ignored the Uvalde parents. I was in the Texas Capitol a few months ago with, they were rallying there. They are not going to do anything. But here’s also what has to happen: People of conscious are going to have to stop sitting at home and saying ‘oh, we want something done.’ In the last election, 75% of all Texans under the age of 30 did not vote. And so the only way to change this is to move these people out of office. There is no other way.

He went on to assert that Republicans are “so in love with guns and so in love with the Second Amendment crowd, they do not care if they see bodies piled up on the sidewalk.”

Abbott prevailed in his reelection bid against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke — who famously declared “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15” during his 2020 presidential campaign — by a margin of almost 11 points.

Watch above via MSNBC.

