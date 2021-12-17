<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jake Paul revealed that he is suffering from memory loss and slurring his words just three years since launching his boxing career.

Paul sat down with Graham Bensinger this week, ahead of his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, sharing how boxing has impacted his health.

The YouTuber turned boxer said that after experiencing between 20 and 30 concussions in his lifetime, he has started to suffer from mood swings, memory loss, and slurred speech.

“I notice it in conversations with like, with my girlfriend or friends, like, not remembering something that I should be able to remember that happened a couple days ago,” he said. “Sometimes in my speech, where like every hundredth or two hundredth word, I’ll mess up or, like, slur. Which I didn’t do that before.”

Paul shared that because he played football as a child, he had his brain scanned before starting his boxing career in 2018.

“The doctor told me there’s a lack of blood flow from the concussions I had when I would play football, into certain areas of my brain, one of them being the frontal lobe which is partially memory,” he said, adding, “After my first year of boxing, I went back and it was worse.”

The scan was bad enough for his doctor to advise that he drop the sport all together. Despite the advice, Paul has continued to box some of the world’s top fighters.

“It was affecting me a lot more at a rapid pace because I never took it easy,” Paul added, attributing his symptoms to his challenging opponents. “I was always thrown in there with people who were way, way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level.”

