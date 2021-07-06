ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will not be working the sideline for their NBA Finals coverage which begins tonight. The decision is a fallout from leaked audio of Nichols implying her colleague Maria Taylor was given the NBA Finals hosting job because she’s Black.

“We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement Tuesday.

Nichols was recorded in July of last year, speaking to an advisor for LeBron James about ESPN’s decision to give Taylor hosting responsibilities during the NBA Finals.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world, she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said last July. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I myself know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You’re not going to find it from me and taking my thing away.”

The audio was recorded by an ESPN camera Nichols left running in her Orlando hotel room during the NBA’s 2020 restart. An employee then uploaded the demeaning comments from Nichols to an ESPN server. On Sunday, The New York Times released clips from the recorded conversation, prompting Nichols to issue a public apology on ESPN’s The Jump Monday afternoon.

Nichols will continue to host The Jump, but she will be replaced by Malika Andrews as sideline reporter for the NBA Finals.

