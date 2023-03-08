JUST IN: Police Announce Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges in Gun Incident

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will not face charges from Colorado police for bringing a gun into a nightclub and flashing it on Instagram Live.

On Friday night, Morant filmed himself at a nightclub with what appeared to be a gun. Shortly after the incident, the Grizzlies suspended him for two games. He immediately apologized for his actions in a statement.

The Glendale, Colorado, Police Department released a statement of their own and explained why Morant, 23, will not face any charges for Friday’s Instagram Live. The press release read:

Regarding the incident, circulated on the internet, involving an NBA player. On March 4, 2023, the Glendale Police Department was alerted by members of the media of video circulating on the internet that involved a prominent NBA player singing and holding what appeared to be a firearm by the butt end of a gun for several seconds. Through investigation, the GPD was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willies, located in the City of Glendale, during the club’s lawful operating hours. GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges. In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime. Under our justice system all persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also added that “Glendale, Colorado Police say the department did not find witnesses or complainants who could conclusively state a gun was present by Ja Morant, and that ‘a video alone is not enough to bring charges.'”

Morant received support from former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress to “learn from me.” Burress shot himself in the leg at a nightclub in 2008 and served 22 months in prison.

