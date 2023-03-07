Ex-NFL Player Who Shot Himself In The Leg At A Nightclub Pleads With Gun-Waiving NBA Star Not to Follow His Example

Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress, who shot himself in the leg at a nightclub, pleaded Tuesday with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to “learn from me.”

In November 2008, Burress was a member of the New York Football Giants when he shot himself in the leg at a nightclub in New York City. As a result of the self-inflicted gunshot wound, he served 22 months in prison after he pled guilty to illegally possessing the weapon.

On Friday, Morant filmed himself at a nightclub with what appeared to be a gun. Shortly after the incident, he was suspended for two games. Burress was a guest on the Fox Sports 1 program, The Carton Show, and he wants the 23-year-old superstar to learn from his greatest mistake.

“If I was speaking to him, it would just be, you know, if you can’t learn anything, man, just learn from me,” Burress said. “Just make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label moving forward, being that he’s so young.”

“He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA,” Burress said. “He’s that great of a player.”

The Super Bowl XLII champion explained that Morant needs to improve in everyday life for his talent on the court to improve.

“You want to continue to see him mature as a person, as his game is getting better,” Burress said. “And I think that all this comes with time and being around the right people.”

Following his suspension, Morant apologized for his actions through a statement.

It read:

I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.

