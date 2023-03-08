‘Not a Concept I Support’: DeSantis Calls Out Media Using His Picture for ‘More Clicks’ on Blogger Registration Bill He Doesn’t Advocate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) accused the media of erroneously connecting him to a controversial bill proposed by a Republican state senator that would require political bloggers in Florida to register with the state if they’re covering state officials such as the governor.

DeSantis made it clear at a Tuesday press conference that he does not support the registration requirement. Many in the media used reports about the bill to attack DeSantis, including NBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss who described the Republican as a “little Mussolini” over the bill and other legislative efforts targeting material deemed explicit in public schools.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday about his recent legislative efforts and the pushback they have received, DeSantis claimed that any bad legislation is connected to him in Florida by the media even if it has “nothing remotely to do” with him.

The governor accused media outlets and pundits of using his face to get more clocks on reports on the blogger registration bill, something the governor never supported.

“There was a legislator that filed the bill that the media didn’t like and I said it’s not something I support, purportedly that bloggers would need to register with the state under certain circumstances,” he said. “So they’d be reporting on this and they have my picture on there when this is not a bill that I’ve advocated for.”

DeSantis accused the media of simply trying to get more clicks by tie the governor to the controversy.

“It’s not a concept I support, but yet they do it because they get more clicks they can rope me into it,” DeSantis said.

