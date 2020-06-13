Kyrie Irving is reportedly organizing an effort among dozens of players to holdout against the NBA’s plan to restart its 2019–20 season in late July inside a cloistered environment in Orlando, Florida.

According to reporting by Shams Charania in The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard led a call with more than 80 other NBA players — from big-name stars to little known back-ups — on Friday night in which he cited health and safety concerns about playing amidst the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the desire to show solidarity with the social justice protests around the country.

Irving expressed his deep reservations about the league’s reopening plan during the call, according to Charania’s sources, saying “I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy.”

The Nets guard reportedly urged his fellow players to make a public stand against racial injustice, even if it meant jeopardizing their season, adding: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).”

