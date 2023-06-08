Although members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will soon fall under the same umbrella, LIV executives have no interest in playing nice with Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy has been among the most vocal critics of the PGA Tour rival since its inception. Speaking after the news broke of the partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — LIV’s operator — McIlroy stood firm on his stance, claiming he hates LIV and hoping the partnership will bring an end to it.

According to a report by Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective, that won’t be the case. LIV Commissioner Greg Norman recently held a meeting with LIV employees and assured them that the company will continue to function as a “stand-alone entity.”

With the new partnership, however, there will now be opportunities to earn corporate sponsorships in America. LIV also plans to sell its 12 franchises — the PIF currently has 75% ownership of each — and will attempt to recruit PGA golfers to LIV events.

“Now we can finally get Hideki (Matsuyama) and Jon Rahm,” one unnamed LIV executive said in the report. “I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little bitch on their team.”

LIV made aggressive offers to the top names in golf in an effort to get them to jump ship, including a staggering $800 million for Tiger Woods. The Saudi-backed outfit reportedly offered McIlroy $500 million, but he’s since denied that an offer was ever made.

