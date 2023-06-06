The ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will end in a way not many expected.

CNBC reported that the rival golf organizations will merge. The resulting merger will combine the commercial businesses and rights into a “new, yet-to-be-named company,” the report said.

The PGA is currently a nonprofit. While the new company will retain a nonprofit branch, it will also operate as a for-profit LLC. The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, has pledged “billions” to the new company.

As a result of the merger, all pending litigation will to come an end.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

