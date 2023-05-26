There was no love lost when pitcher Marcus Stroman left the New York Mets and joined the Chicago Cubs in December 2021.

Stroman was at the center of another controversy after he was seen taunting his former team’s dugout in the middle of a dominant performance against them on Wednesday. The Cubs went on to win the game.

The talk after the game, however, was less about the win and more about Stroman’s actions. He was called out by a player, fans, and even Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for showing up on the team. In response, Stroman made some serious accusations about Mets fans.

According to one fan on Twitter, other Mets fans went as far as using the n-word because of his showboating. Stroman said he wasn’t surprised.

“That’s the norm from that trash fanbase,” Stroman said under the fan’s tweet.

After the game, an anonymous Mets player reportedly took exception to Stroman, telling him to “show some respect” and “be a professional.” Stroman retweeted a tweet from DraftKings’ Jared Carrabis.

“A) It’s a little ironic to talk about respect when you don’t even put your own name to your criticisms about another player,” Carrabis said, “and B) A guy being pumped up for shoving it up his former team’s ass is about as normal a behavior as it gets in pro sports. Let Stro do his thing.”

Russo also called him out on his show, and Stroman made it very clear he has little respect for the commentator.

“SadDog is trash,” he said. “Not a single athlete respects that clown. He’s a dinosaur who has to scream to get his point across. Pure comedy at this point. Lol”

There was at least one member of the Mets organization who chose not to pile on Stroman, though. Manager Buck Showalter simply said if his players don’t want Stroman to showboat, they should play better.

“It pretty much doesn’t surprise anybody, right?” Showalter in a New York Post report. “It’s kind of his M.O., right? If you don’t like it, do something about it. Play better.”

