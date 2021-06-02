After mocking New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman for his durag, Arizona Diamondbacks analyst and former manager Bob Brenly apologized for what he considered to be “a poor attempt at humor.”

The bad joke came during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s Mets-Diamondbacks game in Arizona, while Stroman was on the mound.

“Pretty sure that’s the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said on the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast.

Shortly after the game, Stroman addressed the incident on Twitter, without mentioning Brenly by name. “Onward and upward,” Stroman wrote. “Through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Stroman also shared some of the racist responses he had to deal with on social media.

Shout to everyone out there battling adversity daily and shining through it all. I receive messages like this more often than y’all can comprehend. To my young athletes out there who deal with this…never allow outside hate to sway your internal mentality. Rise above! 🗣🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4XkYwvpzPm — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Black players make up only about 7% of Major League Baseball rosters. Stroman, who is one of the few Black Americans in Major League Baseball, has been outspoken on issues of race and social justice. Earlier this year, the star pitcher called out hosts from local New York sports radio station WFAN for what he believed to be a “racist agenda.”

Before Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match of the Mets-Diamondbacks three game set, Brenly released a statement apologizing to Stroman for his “poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong.”

Statement from Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly: pic.twitter.com/oEdGQ2gVCQ — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) June 2, 2021

Brenly has been a broadcast analyst for the Diamondbacks since 2012, following four seasons as the club’s manager which included a World Series championship in 2001.

