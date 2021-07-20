Mets Announcer Hilariously Humiliates Cincinnati for ‘Disgusting’ Chili: ‘Try It Once and You’ll Never Eat it Again’

It might be a “local delicacy” in Cincinnati, but for an outsider, watching spaghetti get smothered in sloppy chili, beans, onions and pounds of cheese doesn’t look incredibly appetizing. And according to New York Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen, it’s not.

“This is the local delicacy known as Skyline chili,” Cohen said Monday night, as SNY cameras showed the dish being made during their Mets and Cincinnati Reds game broadcast.

“The 5-Way, with the spaghetti and the beans and the cheese,” Cohen continued to analyst Ron Darling. “First the disgusting chili gravy. After the onions comes the cheese, and that’s what makes it the 5-Way. There’s the cheese, they put like 10 tons of shredded cheese on there. And this is supposed to be food that you actually eat.”

Making it obvious he never tried Skyline chili, Darling asked if the cheese is supposed to be melted on top.

“I would recommend,” Cohen started to say before Darling interjected. “Not having it?”

“No you need to try everything once. Right? What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Try it once, and then you’ll never eat it again,” Cohen said to further his disdain for Skyline chili.

Watch above via, SNY

