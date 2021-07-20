An NPR segment cast The Daily Wire as a peddler of “misinformation,” a smear that has particular sting just as the Biden administration and mainstream media push for the censorship of any content deemed verboten.

In a segment on All Things Considered on Monday, NPR took pains to highlight the success of The Daily Wire, specifically on Facebook. The fact that Joe Biden just called for Facebook to crack down on “misinformation” is telling: you can read this as a signal flare to make sure no one leaves The Daily Wire or its founder Ben Shapiro out of the ban mix.

The particular and peculiar way that NPR segment chose to define “misinformation” is so clumsy and odd it caused its own Twitter swarm. The piece attempts to argue that the proudly conservative site, with its outspoken, nationally recognized figurehead, doesn’t sufficiently identify itself as conservative. And even more bizarrely, that even in stories that report facts without bias, The Daily Wire is evincing bias, under the tortured logic that the site has chosen to write about certain facts.

An NPR analysis found that The Daily Wire has more engagement on Facebook than any other outlet and that other conservative publications, namely TheBlaze, Breitbart and The Western Journal, “that publish aggregated and opinion content aimed at invoking outrage have also generally been more successful at generating engagement than legacy news outlets over the past year.”

Many if not most outlets do the same with either a liberal or conservative angle. From CNN to Fox News to MSNBC to NPR, rantings and ratings are all the rage (pun intended), while publications from The New York Times to The New York Post to The Washington Post to HuffPost to The Daily Caller produce clickbait as well.

It’s particularly rich for NPR to accuse The Daily Wire of bias on the basis of its conservative story selection, as the mainstream media’s own liberal bias is exposed by the stories it chooses to cover and omit.

Recent examples of that bias have included relentlessly accusing former President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election; initially dismissing the possibility that Covid-19 originated in a lab in China; dismissing the legitimate Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian disinformation”; and being demonstrably biased in favor of the violent riots of 2020, which were laughably referred to as “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

So not only is the NPR segment an overt hit piece coinciding with a ban-everything panic, with its “misinformation” claim based upon on the thinnest of gruel, but it is also engaging in blatant double standards.

Even the NPR report exemplified this double standard by mentioning a column that Shapiro wrote in which he denounced what happened on January 6, but also criticized Democrats for turning a blind eye to the 2020 riots.

In NPR’s words, Shapiro criticized “their support of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer, which many conservatives have falsely sought to paint broadly as riots.”

For one, Shapiro did not mention “protests” in his column. He argued that “Democratic Party officials made light of riots spreading across the nation in the name of yet another lie — the lie that America is systemically racist, rooted in slavery and Jim Crow, and replete with bigoted police dedicated to endangering Black lives.” There is a difference between peaceful protests and riots. NPR, like its peers in the mainstream media, obfuscate between the two, in this case to cast Shapiro as extreme.

It’s hard not to sense a bit of envy in the mainstream media coverage of The Daily Wire’s success on Facebook. The NPR report is simply part of another smear campaign by the mainstream media to delegitimize right-wing outlets. And it misses the crucial point: news from an ideological perspective, which has been around for centuries, is still news, not misinformation.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.