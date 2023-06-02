The NBA’s leadership offered a stern warning on Friday and hinted the organization will soon bring the hammer down on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for his latest incident involving Instagram and a handgun.

During his annual NBA Finals press conference, Commissioner Adam Silver said the league will reveal the results of its investigation into the incident soon. Based on his tone, it’s become widely assumed the punishment will be much more severe than the eight-game suspension Morant faced after the first incident.

“In assessing what discipline is appropriate — if that’s the case — we look at both the history of prior acts, but then we look at the individual player’s history, as well,” Silver said when he was asked for an update on the investigation, “and the seriousness, of course, of the conduct. So those are all things that get factored.

“In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information… I would say we probably could’ve brought it to a head now, but we made the decision — and I believe the Players Association agreed with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation.”

The commissioner said the league’s findings will be announced shortly after the conclusion of the Finals.

Silver first addressed the situation on the night of the NBA Draft Lottery, saying he was “shocked” that Morant was once again seen on camera waving a gun around. At the time of the first incident, he added, Morant seemed to take the situation seriously. Now, the league is unsure of how to prevent it from happening again.

“I don’t think we yet know what it will take to change his behavior,” Silver said. “Same thing I said at the time: he seems to be a fine young man. In terms of my dealings with him, I think he’s clearly made some mistakes. But he’s young, and I’m hoping now once we conclude at the end of our process (of) what the appropriate discipline is, that it’s not just about the discipline. It’s about now what we — the Players Association, his team, and he and the people around him — are gonna do to create better circumstances going forward. That’s ultimately what’s most important here.”

