NFL Fans Stunned to Learn Tom Brady Just Created a New Shade of Blue: ‘He Must Be Stopped’

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVPs and a near billion-dollar brand, but does he have enough clout, certainty and arrogance to claim the color blue as his own? Yes.

Thursday morning, the 44-year-old NFL superstar announced collaboration with Pantone, a longtime color influencer, to create Brady Blue 112-22. The new hue was developed for the quarterback’s apparel line, BRADY, which is set to be available Jan. 12, 2022.

Developed in partnership with quarterback @TomBrady, @bradybrand and Pantone Color Institute: Brady Blue 112-22 is bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision.#Pantone #Bradyblue pic.twitter.com/4toZamFxa1 — PANTONE (@pantone) December 23, 2021

According to the news release, Brady Blue “embodies the brand’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance.”

Interestingly, Brady Blue is not emblematic of the Michigan blue he wore in college or the color he sported during his two-decade run with the New England Patriots and it’s certainly not the shade of red he currently wears as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If anything, Brady Blue best represents the New York Giants.

“Exuding strength and confidence, BRADY BLUE is an impressive blue shade with an intensity emblematic of Tom Brady’s self-determination and commitment to precision,” the press release adds.

Between Brady’s TB12 method, his content company 199 Production, a longtime Under Armor sponsorship and recent cryptocurrency prowess, the quarterback is multi-faceted off the field. But for some reason, claiming the color blue hit different with NFL fans.

He must be stopped this is too much https://t.co/kLku9fhsqG — Nick 👽 (@MacToHunter) December 23, 2021

He hasn’t worn this color in how long? https://t.co/icNfHMsysl — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 23, 2021

Hell is writing “design story” marketing copy https://t.co/cca1GFeuaJ — Jason Snell (@jsnell) December 23, 2021

??? This is a truly bizarre collab and I would love to know how this happened https://t.co/VEZfmAbsiJ — Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) December 23, 2021

“Exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity.” Or… it’s just blue. https://t.co/MT5XlRTPNp — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) December 23, 2021

Tom Brady is so popular the man has his own color… 🤯 https://t.co/SKZKNhpcEz — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 23, 2021

“Alright Tom, you can make any color you want, any color in the world” “Gimme uhhhhhhh regular ass blue” https://t.co/LR6zrprgSz — Matthew Nidiffer (@matt_nid) December 23, 2021

