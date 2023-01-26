NY Knicks Owner James Dolan Rails Against NY Politicians and Threatens Ban on Alcohol at Madison Square Garden in Bizarre Interview

New York Knicks owner James Dolan blasted New York politicians, even going so far as to threaten to ban the sale of alcohol for one game at Madison Square Garden as a protest.

New York State Liquor Authority threatened to revoke Dolan’s liquor license from his MSG properties after he used facial recognition to ban from the venue several lawyers who work at a law firm representing clients who are suing Dolan and his properties.

Dolan did a rare one-on-one interview Thursday with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto on its morning show, Good Day New York, and he told her he might take the ban on alcohol into his own hands.

“They’re basically doing this for publicity, so we’re going to give them some publicity,” Dolan said. “What we’re going to do is pick a night, maybe a [New York] Rangers game, and we’re going to shut down all the liquor and alcohol in the building.”

Dolan mentioned he would not have an issue with the self-imposed ban since he has been sober for 29 years. He then held up a flyer with the picture and contact information of the CEO of the New York State Liquor Authority, Sharif Kabir.

“We’re going to put one of these up which says, ‘if you would like to drink at a game, please call Sharif Kabir,'” Dolan added. “And tell him to stick to his knitting and to what he’s supposed to be doing. Stop grandstanding and trying to get press.”

After Scotto gave Dolan a little pushback about alcohol sales affecting the bottom line for his companies, he told her that it was important for him to defend himself. He also quoted Al Pacino‘s character Michael Corleone from The Godfather and said, “it’s only business.” He thinks even without alcohol, fans will go to MSG to watch the Rangers, Knicks, or concerts.

The Madison Square Garden CEO pivoted and directed his attention at the New York City officials and listed the things they should be worried about instead of a liquor license.

“What really needs to happen is the public needs to tell these politicians and the SLA to start working on the things that matter to us,” Dolan continued. “Like law enforcement, making it safe in our streets. Getting our taxes in line. Stop people from leaving New York and ruining our city.”

He named New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal by name and thinks his attention should not be on Dolan’s properties.

“He’s got a piece of legislation called ‘Clean Slate,’ so if you’re a criminal, it’s clean slate. We’re gonna start all over again; you’re not a criminal anymore,” Dolan added. “And if you commit another crime, you get another clean slate.”

“This particular legislation he’s working on now is one where if you’re a landlord, you don’t get to do a criminal check on the person. So you could have a pedophile literally move in next door to you, and your landlord can do nothing about it.”

Dolan continued to rail against politicians who gave a pass to criminals throughout New York City.

“I’m sorry, but if you’re a criminal, you’re a criminal,” he said. “If you’ve committed a crime, you should be accountable for that. How is that a notion that all of a sudden you don’t need to be accountable for the crimes you’ve committed?”

The Knicks owner brought up the incident of Fox News meteorologist Adam Koltz who a group of teens beat up on a New York City subway.

“In the end, this is about who we elect and a little about the press about what you’re paying attention to,” Dolan added. “Stop paying attention to the ticket scalpers and start paying attention to the criminals that are on a revolving door.

Watch above via Fox 5 New York.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com