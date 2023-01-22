‘Where Are the Parents?’ Fox News Weatherman Has Two Black Eyes, Bruised Ribs After Being Attacked by Teens on NYC Subway

Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz had a scary ordeal this weekend after he intervened when some teenagers were hassling an older man on the subway, and the boys then attacked him.

According to several video clips Klotz posted on his Instagram account, he was riding the subway home after watching the New York Giants playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at a bar in NYC.

In the video, Klotz has several visible injuries, including two black eyes, a laceration above one eye, and other bruises on his face. “You should see the other guy,” he joked, and then let out a small gasp because laughing hurt his bruised ribs. “My side is so much worse than my face.”

His assailants were a group of teenagers, Klotz said, expressing some exasperation about the situation. “Where are the parents? Don’t let your kids come beat me up in the middle of the night again, please! Parents, watch your children.”

In a second clip, Klotz gave more details about the incident, describing how “this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of, like, seven or eight teens.”

“I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘Alright, if he’s not going to get it, then you’re going to get it.’ And, boy, did they give it to me. They had me on the ground. My ribs are all kind of bruised up, too. They got their hits in.”

The good news, Klotz said, was that he had X-rays and he was “OK” and his injuries were “all going to heal.”

The older man he was defending “got out of there” and was doing “fine,” as well.

Klotz, who is originally from Indiana, ended his video clip seeming to make a quip about the city, which has been a frequent topic of crime stories covered by Fox News. “It’s all good, you know what I mean? New York City. New York City! What a place. The Big Apple!”

The meteorologist also posted a photo of an Edible Arrangement sent by his Fox & Friends colleagues with a message wishing him a “speedy recovery,” along with a caption that said “love this team, thanks y’all.”

Klotz had noted that the police “grabbed a couple of these kids,” but did not make any other comments about what had happened to the juvenile miscreants.

The New York Post had additional reporting on the incident, with police sources confirming that Klotz was riding the No. 1 train around 1:15 am ET and the teens “may have been smoking weed at the time.”

The sources also told the Post that the teens fled when the train stopped at the 18th Street station, and the police caught three of them: two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old.

But no criminal charges were filed against the teens and they were released to their parents.

“Juvenile reports were prepared, and their parents were called to pick them up,” said an NYPD rep.

Watch the video above, via @adamklotzfnc on Instagram.

