PGA Tour Commissioner Claims Players That Stayed Loyal and Didn’t Jump to LIV Golf Will Get Paid as Part of Merger Agreement

A little over a week since returning to his position from a medical absence, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a bombshell memo to players Wednesday night going over several issues the tour will tackle in its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the operator of LIV Golf.

Included in the memo was a proposed program to pay players that did not defect to LIV Golf and remained loyal to the tour. There may also be penalties for defectors looking to reapply to the PGA Tour.

The “Player Benefit Program,” Monahan said in the memo, will offer “significant” payments to PGA Tour loyalists.

“This program, should we reach a Definitive Agreement, will be financially significant in total and incremental to our planned compensation package,” the commissioner continued. “More details to come as we … determine how players from across the membership would benefit.”

Additionally, the PGA Tour will establish a “task force” to “develop potential pathways back to the PGA Tour for LIV players who wish to reapply in the future.” It will be led by PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder, Chief Player Officer Jason Gore, and Executive Vice President/Vice Counsel Neera Shetty.

It is unclear if penalties will be in place for defectors seeking reapplication. Monahan’s previous stance was anyone who left for LIV would never be a member of the Tour again.

