ESPN is preparing to offer its main channel as a standalone streaming service, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Such a move could have a significant impact on cable subscriptions nationwide. As streaming becomes more prevalent — the average household pays for several services — many cable users pay primarily for ESPN. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, ESPN collects more than $9 per average cable TV bill. The average for all other networks is $0.49.

Code-named “Flagship,” the project will be in the works over the next few years. Sources with knowledge of the project said ESPN “has begun securing flexibility in its deals with cable providers to offer the channel directly to consumers.” ESPN is doing the same with professional sports leagues.

Although the company currently has ESPN+, that service’s live offerings are limited to golf and the occasional MLB and NHL game. With the standalone ESPN service in the works, cord-cutters will have access to the full channel. That means programs like Monday Night Football and NBA on ESPN will be available via streaming for the first time.

This announcement is the latest in a long line of major moves legitimizing streaming in the world of sports. Last year, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football was streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It even brought back legendary announcer Al Michaels to share the booth with Kirk Herbstreit. Earlier this week, the NFL announced Peacock — NBCUniversal’s streaming service — would have exclusive access to a playoff game for the upcoming season.

