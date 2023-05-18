DeSantis Pans Trump as Unelectable in Call to Donors: Swing State Numbers Are ‘Insurmountable’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) told a call of donors and supporters on Thursday afternoon he is one of three “credible” candidates for president in 2024 and declared that of those three only he and Joe Biden can actually win, arguing that Donald Trump is a certain loser.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” DeSantis said on the call, according to the New York Times.

“Biden, Trump, and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him,” the Times added, noting they had a reporter on the call.

The Times reported DeSantis “ all but declared” his run for the presidency on the call, which was organized by his Never Back Down PAC.

DeSantis took direct aim at Trump at times, claiming, “The corporate media wants Trump to be the nominee.” DeSantis argued that journalists, other pro-Trump candidates in the GOP race and “two presidents” are now piling on the attacks to stop him – something he appears to wear as a badge of honor.

At one point during the call, DeSantis quoted a voter in Iowa to help illustrate what he sees as his advantage over Trump among conservatives.

“You know, Trump was somebody, we liked his policies but we didn’t like his values. And with you, we like your policies but also know that you share our values,” DeSantis recalled the voter telling him.

DeSantis also jabbed at Trump’s fundraising, which critics have often claimed has not always gone to actually supporting Republican candidates or causes.

“There are some that kind of raise money just for themselves,” DeSantis mused.

The Times reported that DeSantis “is expected to officially enter the presidential race next week, according to three people familiar with his intentions,” adding:

Mr. DeSantis is expected to file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission ahead of a major fund-raising meeting with donors in Miami on May 25 that is meant to act as a show of his financial force. He must formally enter the race before he can solicit donations for his presidential campaign.

