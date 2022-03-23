Kirk Herbstreit Joins Al Michaels On Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Crew, Signs Extension With ESPN Simultaneously

SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 05: Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN attends the Party At The Playoff at The GlassHouse on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

Be prepared to see a lot more Kirk Herbstreit on your TVs this fall as the former Ohio State quarterback will be joining fellow broadcaster Al Michaels to exclusively call NFL games on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

Additionally, Herbstreit signed a three-year extension with ESPN to stay their top college football analyst on College GameDay and in the booth on ABC Saturday Night Football Wednesday.

“Kirk’s passion for college football and reverence for its traditions is unmatched,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and its sports content. “His signature analysis and in-depth insight have earned him the respect of both fans and the teams he covers, and we are thrilled to ensure that Kirk will continue to be there for college football’s biggest moments for years to come.”

Herbstreit, now in his 26th year covering college football for ESPN, said he is looking forward to this new opportunity and is excited about what’s to come with both companies.

“I am so proud of the work our ESPN and ABC team does on college football – this has been my family for 26 years and my passion for the sport is unwavering,” said Herbstreit.

While the exact details of Herbstreit’s new deals are unknown at this time, his Amazon deal alone is expected to be in the eight-figure range annually.

