Be prepared to see a lot more Kirk Herbstreit on your TVs this fall as the former Ohio State quarterback will be joining fellow broadcaster Al Michaels to exclusively call NFL games on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

Excited to announce our booth for #TNFonPrime! Al Michaels and @KirkHerbstreit are the new voices of Thursday Night Football, exclusively on @PrimeVideo! Football is Open. pic.twitter.com/9FmAtwE5Mo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) March 23, 2022

Additionally, Herbstreit signed a three-year extension with ESPN to stay their top college football analyst on College GameDay and in the booth on ABC Saturday Night Football Wednesday.

“Kirk’s passion for college football and reverence for its traditions is unmatched,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and its sports content. “His signature analysis and in-depth insight have earned him the respect of both fans and the teams he covers, and we are thrilled to ensure that Kirk will continue to be there for college football’s biggest moments for years to come.”

Emmy Award-winning college football analyst @KirkHerbstreit signs a multi-year extension with ESPN Herbstreit will continue in his role across @ESPNCFB, including @CollegeGameDay & ABC Saturday Night Football More: https://t.co/T3wbJtpVjN pic.twitter.com/0W1JYIrryE — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 23, 2022

Herbstreit, now in his 26th year covering college football for ESPN, said he is looking forward to this new opportunity and is excited about what’s to come with both companies.

“I am so proud of the work our ESPN and ABC team does on college football – this has been my family for 26 years and my passion for the sport is unwavering,” said Herbstreit.

While the exact details of Herbstreit’s new deals are unknown at this time, his Amazon deal alone is expected to be in the eight-figure range annually.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct Herbstreit’s alma mater. He was a quarterback for Ohio State University, not USC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com