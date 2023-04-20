All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, who is an activist working to keep transgender women out of women’s sports, praised the Republican sponsors of the “Ban Transgender Athletes In Girls’ Sports” bill that passed the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Gaines famously swam the 200 Freestyle against transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the 2022 NCAA Championships, where they tied for fifth place. Thomas went on to win the national title in the 500-yard Freestyle.

“This was not an event that I did, so I sat on the side of the pool and watched as Lia Thomas won, beating out Olympians, beating out American record holders, the most impressive females this country has seen by body lengths,” Gaines said on Fox’s Faulkner Focus. “This one swimmer beat out every other swimmer in the country by seconds.”

In previous interviews, Gaines has called Thomas “an arrogant cheat” who stole the national title.

When asked about a possible competitive advantage, Thomas told ABC News, “there’s a lot of factors that go into a race and how well you do.”

Harris Faulkner insinuated that Thomas became a transgender athlete because she was outclassed in men’s competitions.

“2018, 2019, Lia Thomas, a.k.a. William, was competing with the men’s team before competing against you, Riley, and ranked 554th in the 200 freestyle,” Faulkner said. “65th ranking in the 500 freestyle. Could not compete against the men.”

“Of course, it’s almost ironic how the Left was once a party that embraced women and fought for women’s rights and now we’ve seen this narrative being totally flipped,” Gaines said. “It shows the War on Women is underway and Democrats will pay for it in 2024.”

Democrats have used the label “War on Women” to encapsulate Republicans’ attempts to ban abortion and limit birth control, thus ostensibly keeping women from determining their own destinies.

Gaines told Faulkner that she was going to continue advocating for keeping trans women from competing in future women’s sporting events.

“So I was set to be in dental school this year…But I put that aside because I realized, dental school will be always be there. But the relevance and the importance behind this issue seeing firsthand what’s at stake if someone doesn’t fight for this, I realized that that opportunity might not always be there…I’ve totally changed my life plans from what I thought I would be doing.”

The “Ban Transgender Athletes In Girls’ Sports” bill now goes to the Democrat-led Senate, where it is most likely to die.

Watch the Fox clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com