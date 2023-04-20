Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims McCarthy Backs Her In Spat with GOP Committee Chair Who Silenced Her: ‘He Agreed With Me’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told CNN’s Manu Raju Thursday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) both agreed with her and would refuse to take her off the Homeland Security Committee after she infuriated the committee’s Republican chairman by viciously attacking Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

During a House hearing on Wednesday, Greene tore into Mayorkas and accused him of “poisoning our young people.” When Mayorkas replied and argued that his department was working to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., Greene angrily interrupted him and screamed, “You’re a liar.”

Ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MI) then petitioned the committee’s chairman, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), to strike Greene’s comments from the record, which Green did.

“It’s pretty clear that the rules state you can’t impugn someone’s character,” Green ruled. “Identifying or calling someone a liar is unacceptable in this committee and I make the ruling that we strike those words.

Other Democrats on the committee then pushed Green to enforce House rules, which stripped members of additional speaking time after having their remarks taken down – ending Greene’s speaking privileges at the moment.

Greene’s antics generated headlines across the media and apparently embarrassed Green. CNN reported, “A source close to Green said the chairman was furious with the congresswoman’s behavior and planned to privately reprimand her, and also said he would encourage Speaker Kevin McCarthy to remove her from the committee if she ever had an outburst like that again.”

Greene quickly rebutted the idea that McCarthy would not support her staying on the committee. Greene and McCarthy became surprising allies after Greene very publicly supported his bid to become House speaker, breaking with some of her hard-right colleagues.

“Speaker McCarthy is never going to let that happen,” Greene told Raju, adding that she was “surprised and angered” Green silenced her.

“Bennie Thompson had a big win on him yesterday. That’s unfortunate,” Greene also told Raju, taking a jab at her GOP committee chairman.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com