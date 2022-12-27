Shannon Sharpe Destroys NFL and Miami Dolphins After Tua Tagovailoa Reenters Concussion Protocol: ‘They Keep Failing This Man’

Fox Sports Shannon Sharpe slammed the NFL and Miami Dolphins after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered into concussion protocol for the second time this season.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that Tagovailoa was in concussion protocol after alerting the team’s medical staff that he felt symptoms of a concussion following the Dolphins’ game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Late in the first half, Tagovailoa was tackled, and the back of his head smacked against the ground. He got up, however, and played the rest of the game.

Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday at a press conference that Tagovailoa entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“I just want guys to really be done right, by the information we have, the science, and all the medical expertise that we rely on,” McDaniel said in a press conference Monday. “I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard.”

On Tuesday’s Undisputed, Sharpe explained to co-host Skip Bayless that he feels the NFL and the Dolphins are to blame for Tagovailoa’s health concerns.

“They keep failing this man because he displayed no symptoms from that point on,” Sharpe said.

The Dolphins diagnosed Tagovailoa back injury in a game against the Buffalo Bills in September. Tagovailoa agreed that he suffered a back injury, not a concussion. Sharpe, however, was one of many observers who questioned the diagnosis, as Tagovailoa visibly manifested symptoms of a concussion. Just four days later, Tagovailoa permitted to play in the team’s next game, and was taken off the field on a stretcher after his head was smacked against the turf by Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou — setting off a massive backlash against the league.

The NFL has concussion spotters who watch over each game and can pull a player off the field when they feel the player might have suffered a concussion. But Sharpe feels those spotters bear responsibility for Tagovailoa’s injury — along with his team and the league at large.

“I believe the spotters, the Dolphins, and the NFL are failing Tua,” Sharpe added. “And if he’s not careful, Skip, he’s going to end his career on a football field, and that’s not a good look. That’s not good for him. That’s not a good look for the league.”

“They can say it was his back in Buffalo, but that was a concussion,” Sharpe added. “We know that, so that’s three concussions in a span of four months. I’m not a medical expert, but I just know that’s not very good. Three of anything in a small window of time is not good!”

