Shaquille O’Neal was not happy with the NBA’s decision to fine and suspend Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for just one season.

The NBA handed Sarver a one year suspension and a $10 million fine for his racist and misogynistic behavior over his 18 years of ownership. Shaq reacted to the penalty on his podcast The Big Podcast — joined by Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams.

“If a major crime was committed, it would be equivalent to a guy getting probation,” O’Neal said.

Shaq described from what he saw in the reports about the findings from the investigation that more should have been done.

“They suspended him for one year,” Shaq added. “And they gave him a fine of $10 million. When you see the n-word and sexism, and this and that, and mistreatment of people and to be suspended for one year.”

O’Neal pointed out that Sarver being suspended would not actually mean that the owner would stay away from the team and the decisions made for the season.

“Suspended means you can’t show up,” O’Neal continued. “If I’m suspended from Shaq Shoe Industries, you best believe I’m still running it.”

Shaq was clearly disappointed with the lack of action taken by the NBA, but with Sarver ready to sell the team that should make up for the disappointment he felt with NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s punishment.

