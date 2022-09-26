Keith Olbermann Can’t Stop Talking About How He Dated Krysten Sinema

Keith Olbermann wants you to know he used to date Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and he also wants you to know that his ex has sold out to the “political industry” and given up her “progressive” values.

“When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left,” Olbermann tweeted on Monday in response to a video of the Democratic senator speaking about her “friendship” with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

According to Olbermann, Sinema “has embraced the Political Industry™️ where there is only process, not policy, and never people,” then recommending a “perfect solution” as her becoming the next host of NBC’s Meet the Press.

When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left. Now she has embraced the Political Industry™️ where there is only process, not policy, and never people. Perfect solution: she can be the next host of @MeetThePress https://t.co/lSvKDDykjZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2022

Some noted this is not the first time Olbermann has referenced his past relationship with Sinema in tweets targeting her.

A handful of tweets were stitched together by reporter Sam Mintz that actually got the attention of Olbermann. In the various tweets, he calls for Sinema, a “former friend,” to be removed from office and suggested “really unhappy things are going on inside” the senator.

Soft launching the fact that you dated Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/SEzrCHt3aI — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) September 26, 2022

Olbermann responded to the collected tweets, claiming he previously thought only referring to his and the senator’s former “friendship” was “sufficient context,” but now it apparently isn’t.

“For a long time I believed – and held to a preference – that there was no need to make the dating part public. The friendship preceded and followed it for a span of 7 years; I thought it was sufficient context. Turns out it wasn’t,” he tweeted.

For a long time I believed – and held to a preference – that there was no need to make the dating part public. The friendship preceded and followed it for a span of 7 years; I thought it was sufficient context. Turns out it wasn’t. https://t.co/2wtnRfuyrD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2022

