Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver intends to sell the team amid controversy over his racism and misogynistic actions over 18 years.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA last week after an ESPN report back in November led to an investigation that found his actions expressed racist and misogynistic actions towards employees of the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, which he also owns and plans to sell.

“In our current and unforgiving climate it has become painfully clear,” Sarver wrote in a statement about why he intends to sell both teams.

Sarver believes he cannot separate his personal and public actions from the teams he owns.

“Whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver added. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces he has begun the process of looking for buyers for the team: pic.twitter.com/KKZQM6rYNk — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 21, 2022

Sarver realized that his presence around both organizations would lead to distractions regardless of being suspended by the league.

“I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA, the WNBA,” Sarver continued. “This is the best course of action for everyone.”

The NBA had a similar situation when recordings surfaced of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the team. Although, Sarver is leaving on his own, so not completely following the path Sterling took.

Forbes has the Suns valued at $1.8 billion.

