Fox Sports host Skip Bayless says his wife fears from his life because of what she deems to be dangerous rhetoric used by Charles Barkley.

Bayless devoted the entire episode of his podcast last Thursday to his years-long feud with the former NBA legend and current TNT broadcaster. Approximately a quarter of the way through the show, Bayless got serious — invoking concerns that his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, has about Barkley saying he wants to “kill” the Fox Sports, and making other casual references to violence.

“My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years, that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual,” Bayless said. “To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag. And she believes, or fears, that one day, Charles will somehow — maybe unwittingly, or maybe wittingly — inspire some other nut to end my life.

“And this haunts her, this hurts her. Because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands.”

Bayless added, “He has hurt my wife deeply.”

Back when he was at ESPN, Bayless says he enlisted an executive at the network to appeal to Barkley’s boss at TNT.

“I said look, I don’t care about any of the other criticism,” Bayless recalled. “He can rip, he can slash, he can say whatever he wants. Just for Ernestine’s sake, could he please stop using the k-word? Please no more kill.”

Watch above, via The Skip Bayless Show. (The comments quoted in this post begin at the 14:00 mark.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com