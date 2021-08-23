Steelers Fan Beats Man, Punches Woman After Getting Slapped Across the Face at NFL Preseason Game

Another preseason week down for the NFL and another viral fight video from the crowd as fan behavior continues to outshine the dull exhibition games.

After last week’s brawl in Los Angeles between fans at the Rams-Chargers game, a fight broke out in Pittsburgh during the Steelers preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions.

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9PB7p9Kz — Jimmy Brooks 🧑🏽‍🦽 (@EvrybodyHatesAP) August 22, 2021

A man and woman are shown nose to nose arguing in the beginning of the video captured at Heinz Field. The woman can be heard yelling “get the f*ck out.” After the man responded with “don’t touch me,” the woman quickly slapped him across the face, escalating the dispute from verbal to physical and launching a wild fight. A man who was sitting with the woman stood up to intervene, but the slapped fan quickly punched the couple, appearing to knock the man out cold.

It’s unclear what prompted the dispute, but other fans were quick to point out who escalated the fight. “She smacked him, she smacked him in his face,” one person in the crowd can be heard saying in the video. “She hit him first,” another yelled.

The Steelers organization later released a statement to confirm they were working with police regarding the incident at Heinz Field, which saw 45,374 fans in attendance for the preseason game Saturday night.

“We are working with local authorities and Heinz Field staff to gather more information and identify the individuals involved,” the Steelers said. “This kind of conduct is inexcusable and we will respond accordingly once more information is obtained.”

