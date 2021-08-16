NFL Fan Battered and Bloodied After ‘Ursula the Sea Witch’ Insouciantly Escalates Massive Brawl at Rams-Chargers Game

After a season of limited crowds and empty stadiums, NFL teams are eagerly welcoming fans back in the building at full capacity. And fans are predictably fired up to be there.

In Los Angeles, the Rams and Chargers met at SoFi Stadium over the weekend, which opened as the home of both teams prior to the 2020 season. It was SoFi Stadium’s first NFL crowd ever and fans christened the moment with a massive brawl.

The fight mostly featured a fan in an Aaron Donald jersey getting battered by at least four others in the stands, with video capturing the nearly minute-long brawl from multiple viewpoints.

The beginning of the video shows the Donald fan arguing with another Rams fan, but just as tensions appeared to be dissipating, a woman outside the circle casually picks up her soda and tosses it into the ring. The Donald fan responded with what appeared to be the first punch, one giant backhand swipe intended to sweep the full circle of people around him.

This lady is a heaping sack of HOT GARBAGE. As ridiculous as this whole thing was I don’t know that Aaron Donald (99) tries to Flair chop an entire section of people if Ursula the Sea Witch hadn’t chucked a full coke at him. pic.twitter.com/FB3a5zSQHF — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 15, 2021

After flailing his first in fury, the Donald fan was quickly pummeled and punched by multiple people from multiple angles who appeared to be part of the same group. He was eventually tossed into the aisle and was able to escape the group, but not before being left bloodied.

Security seemed oddly slow to intervene, and instead of helping break up the melee, most nearby fans were quick to capture video on their phone. It’s unclear if any arrests or serious injuries occurred as a result of the brawl.

Unruly fan behavior was frequent when the NBA began welcoming fans back to their arenas earlier this year. It looks like we can expect NFL fans to get their turn at being belligerent and rowdy as they return to stadiums following a year of crowds being severely limited by Covid.

