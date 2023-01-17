Steph Curry Speaks at Press Briefing, Thanks Biden Admin for Bringing Brittney Griner Home From Russia

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry thanked the Biden Administration at a White House press briefing on Tuesday for bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia.

Curry and the Warriors were at the White House to be honored by President Joe Biden for their 2021-2022 NBA Championship. Curry and Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr showed up at Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre‘s press briefing to deliver some brief remarks, during which Curry brought up Griner, who was arrested on drug smuggling charges in Russia after she brought one gram of CBD oil into the country.

The Biden administration conducted a 1-for-1 prisoner swap that sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia in a deal that caused a bit of controversy but big support from sports figures.

Griner thanked President Biden and his administration for getting her release, and on Tuesday, Curry echoed her message, thanking both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here,” Curry said. “It’s something we don’t take for granted. Seven years ago, we were here last, celebrating our first championship, and now back to celebrate our fourth.”

The Warriors did not go to the White House for their second or third championships in 2017 and 2018 while former President Donald Trump was in office.

“To have this opportunity to reflect on the accomplishment last year to bring everybody together to celebrate that, to also acknowledge the place sports has in bringing people together from all walks of life, all backgrounds. To provide inspiration, hope, love, togetherness, and that’s what our journey was last year. So to have another opportunity to celebrate that means a lot.”

Curry then made a point of expressing gratitude for the safe return of Griner.

“A great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home,” he said. “It’s a big part of our basketball family, and means a lot to know she’s here and home safe with her family and all the work that went behind the scenes to make that a reality.”

After the sports stars finished and were leaving, one reporter jokingly asked why they couldn’t ask the two any questions, and Jean-Pierre pointed out the press will have that opportunity at events later in the day at the White House.

Watch above via The White House on Youtube.

