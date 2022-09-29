Stephen A. Smith discussed how women are treated in today’s society, and brought up president Bill Clinton’s perjury scandal during his presidency.

Smith discussed on his new podcast Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith how women are treated in today’s society. The topic was brought up because of last week’s news when the Boston Celtics suspended their head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship he had with another Celtics employee. Smith got political when he brought up president Bill Clinton‘s scandal with Monica Lewinsky, and how the former president can still thrive in today’s world after lying under oath about their affair.

“Last time I checked the Clinton’s are doing just fine,” Smith added. “Hillary ran for office, not once but twice. Bill Clinton was giving speeches at the Democratic National Convention. Even though he got impeached and lost his law license for a few years.”

Smith then brought up Monica Lewinsky and how she became a distant thought in the minds of people when discussing the Clintons.

“What the hell ever happened to Monica Lewinsky?” Smith said. The relationship was consensual after all, but when it was revealed Bill Clinton remained president. Even though he was impeached. Since then he’s gone on to become a noted public speaker.”

Smith talked about the difference in the Clinton’s life after the scandal compared to Lewinsky’s.

“Lewinsky was left to pick up the pieces of her life,” Smith added. “By the way she recently produced a series that told her side of the story, did we really care? Did you see that? Did it resonate? Did it bring big-time ratings where everybody gravitated to the television screen to hear what Monica Lewinsky had to say?”

Smith used the Clintons and their political power as a strong example of how women are not treated fairly and can be forgotten in today’s society.

Listen above via the Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith podcast.

