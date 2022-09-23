The Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season over an alleged affair he had with a team staffer.

In a statement released by the team, the Celtics explained that Udoka violated team policies.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-2023 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

It has been reported by the Athletic’s Senior Lead NBA Insider Shams Charania that Udoka allegedly made unwanted comments towards an unnamed female staffer. Which prompted an internal investigation.

Udoka released a statement to ESPN’s Malika Andrews after the team’s announcement.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

NEW: Statement from Celtics coach Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/MFutFx7c3l — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2022

The Celtics announced that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach.

Udoka would have entered his second season as the Celtics head coach after he took the team to the NBA Finals. Losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com