Stephen A. Smith Scolds Malika Andrews in Heated Clash Over Celtics: ‘You’re The One Telling Me to Stop on My Show — It Ain’t Happening’

Stephen A. Smith snapped at ESPN’s Malika Andrews during a heated argument about the controversy currently roiling the Boston Celtics.

After ESPN aired the live press conference in which the Boston Celtics announced they are suspending head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season after an investigation into his conduct, First Take had instant reaction to the official news.

Andrews joined Smith for what turned into into a heated back and forth over the incident, which reportedly involves an affair betweek Udoka and a woman on the staff of the Celtics.

“We are not here, Stephen A., to further blame women, that is not why we are here,” Andrews fumed.

“First of all, let me be very clear, I don’t appreciate where you’re going with that,” Smith shot back. “I’m not blaming anybody but Ime Udoka.”

“My issue is all of this being publicized. The point that I’m trying to make,” Smith said, before Andrews cut him off.

“Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me,” Smith snapped. “I listened to you, you’re the one telling me to stop on my show. It ain’t happening.”

“I’ve already said he deserves to be fired, or he deserves, what, to be there and handle it internally and privately,” Smith continued. “If you’re not going to handle it privately, if you’re going to publicize it in that fashion, then obviously it provokes everybody wanting to know ‘okay well who are the parties involved.'”

ESPN initially posted the video segment to their YouTube channel, but soon took it down.

Stephen A. had made it clear to any guest coming on First Take to respect him when you are on his turf.

