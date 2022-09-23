WATCH: Celtics Team President Brad Stevens Chokes Up Decrying ‘Bullsh*t’ Twitter Rumors About Women in Organization

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens got emotional while defending women in the organization who have faced “speculation” following reports of head coach Ime Udoka’s alleged affair with an unknown staffer.

Udoka was slapped with a one year suspension after a months-long investigation into his conduct, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said at a press conference Friday. The team has not publicly disclosed specifics about said conduct, but ESPN reported it involved a relationship with a female staffer.

Those reports prompted social media users to speculate who the woman could be, speculation Stevens did not take lightly when he spoke at the same presser.

“The only thing that I would like to say is we have a lot of talented women in our organization, and I thought yesterday was really hard on them,” Stevens said. “Nobody can control Twitter speculation, and rampant bullshit.”

“But I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility that we’re there to support them now because a lot of people were dragged unfairly because of that,” he continued.

Stevens was asked what the Celtics are doing to support the women.

“There was messaging sent out. There was meetings to make sure everybody’s available and supportive. I think we need to make sure that we’re available for awhile beyond that. That was really unfair in my opinion,” he said.

“I don’t know how we can control Twitter. Obviously there’s only so much we can say, but our job is to be there. Yesterday was unfair to them.”

