Surfing Champ Says She Will Not Compete Against Transgender Athletes After New Testosterone Level Rules Passed

Surfing champion Bethany Hamilton said she will not compete against transgender athletes after the World Surf League passed new a testosterone level rule, which allows for transgender athletes to compete.

The policy, which was announced Friday, maintains transgender athletes must show a five nmol/L (nanomoles per liter) for a year before the athlete can compete in the women’s division. The WSL adopted the rule from the ISA (International Surfing Association), which passed in October.

“The WSL is working hard to balance equity and fairness, and it’s important for a policy to be in place,” Jessi Miley-Dyer, the WSL Chief of Sport, said to The Inertia. “We recognize that the policy may need to evolve over time as we get feedback and see new research in the field.”

On Saturday, Hamilton took to her Instagram and said, “I want to be clear that I strive to have love for all mankind, regardless of any differences.”

Hamilton argued, however, felt she needed to be the voice for the other women who compete in surfing.

“I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule,” Hamilton said. “And they fear of being ostracized if they speak up.”

The surfer pointed to the performance of trans athletes in sports such as swimming and running. In 2022, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas made news after competing in the women’s division in the NCAA’s swimming season. Thomas became a polarizing figure throughout the sports world.

“How is this rule playing out in other sports like swimming, running, MMA? Have any of the current surfers in the World Surf League been asked what their thoughts and opinions are on this new rule before it was passed or announced? Should there be a conversation with the 17 women and all of the men on tour prior to a rule change such as this?” Hamilton said.

“Is a hormone level an honest and accurate depiction that someone indeed is a male or female? Is it as simple as this?” Hamilton added. “Is this better for the women in surfing? If so, how?”

The surf champion called out the researchers behind the rule that transgender athletes needed 12 months at a five nmol/L testosterone level to compete. Hamilton thinks the WSL should make a third division for transgender athletes.

“The best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent,” she said. “And I think it’s really hard to imagine what the future of women’s surfing will be like in 15 to 20 years down the road if we move forward allowing this major change. But, we are seeing glimpses of male-bodied dominance in women’s sports like running, swimming, and others.”

Hamilton dropped the bombshell announcement that she will not compete in any WSL events if the rule continues.

“I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains,” she concluded.

Watch above via @Bethanyhamilton on Instagram.

