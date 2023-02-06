BLM Co-Founder Blasts Biden, Other Dems for Siding with ‘Violent Police Forces’

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors accused President Joe Biden and other Democrats of siding with “violent police forces” in an interview with The Guardian.

Cullors pointed the recent deaths of Tyre Nichols and her own cousin Keenan Anderson after police encounters a “failure of leadership” that goes right to Biden.

“This movement was able to help get Joe Biden into office and yet in his first State of the Union address, he yelled: ‘Fund the police,'” she said.

The president rejected calls to defund the police in his speech and called for more funds for training and resources for police.

“They’ve chosen to side with violent police forces,” Cullors said of Democrats propelled to political victory thanks to the BLM movement.

She also expressed disappointment in Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg too. Cullors said the administration official called her after the death of Anderson, but she doesn’t feel he’s doing enough with his role in the White House.

“I couldn’t really think about it then, but I’ve been thinking now about how he’s the secretary of transportation, and this is a powerful opportunity where he could be helping lead a conversation about what federal dollars could fund programs to remove law enforcement from traffic stops,” Cullors said.

Cullors herself faced backlash when she was still actively involved in the BLM movement after multiple reports highlighted massive amounts of spending by Cullors. She stepped down from the group in 2021 amid questions about spending, though she claimed her decision had nothing to do with what she described as a “smear campaign” against her.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” she said.

