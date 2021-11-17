Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Fields the Most Bizarre and Confusing Question in the History of College Football Pressers

Ten games into his disappointing head coaching tenure with Texas, Steve Sarkisian is far from entering the Longhorns Hall of Honor, but you’ll be hard pressed to find someone better at answering bizarre press conference questions.

During his meeting with the media earlier this week, Sarkisian was asked possibly the wackiest question in the history of college football press conferences, courtesy of Terry Middleton from Horns Illustrated.

There were ample questions to be asked about Texas brutally losing to Kansas over the weekend or their upcoming matchup with West Virginia. But Middleton wanted to expose a deeper thought from Sarkisian.

“A couple years ago, one of my good friends and I were faced with a massive problem we couldn’t solve,” Middleton began. “And in his wisdom he said ‘you know at this point, we need to stop and ask ourselves – what would an extraordinary person do in this situation?’”

The question continued for nearly a minute, before Middleton called Sarkisian the extraordinary person in the current situation for Texas football and asked him to “unfold some of the onion” regarding what he’s working on with the team.

Most Texas football teams would say Sarkisian has been far from extraordinary this season, considering the Longhorns 4-6 record and five game losing stretch, a historically bad streak for the once proud football program. But credit Sarkisian for managing to compile a response to the bizarre ask.

Well-thought questions are a good way to avoid receiving one-word answers, but longwinded statements are usually reserved for coaches trying to avoid difficult topics or divulging too much information. The question almost seemed planted, especially the “extraordinary” portion, except for the fact that Sarkisian appeared equally befuddled by what just took place.

Watch above via Spirit Media Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com