Tiger Woods Frustrated by the Slow Recovery from his Car Crash, Admits He’s ‘Still Working’ on Walking

Almost exactly one year after his life-threatening car wreck, Tiger Woods remains uncertain about when or even if he’ll be able to return to the PGA Tour.

Full-time on the Tour? That’s definitely not happening, but even as a part-time player, Woods admits he still has a long way to go before he’s able to compete at that level.

“I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,” Woods told reporters Wednesday afternoon at the Genesis Invitational. “I want to know, but I don’t.”

“I’m still working on the walking part,” Woods admitted. “My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I’m still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time.”

“What’s frustrating is it’s not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not. I’ve just got to continue working. I’m getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don’t quite heal as fast, which is frustrating.”

Woods acknowledged amputation had been a possibility following the car crash that occurred Feb. 23, 2021, describing his right leg as “altered…it does not look like my left, put it that way.” Details around the accident have been limited, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office claimed excessive speed was the cause of Woods’ mangled SUV.

With the assistance of a golf cart, Woods was able to compete with his son in a 36-hold scramble event last December, leading fans to wonder if a return to the Tour for the Masters was possible. The 46-year-old golf icon didn’t rule out the April tournament at Augusta National, but insisted he still has a lot of recovery left before he’s able to walk the course.

“It’s been tough,” Woods said. “But I’ve gotten here, I’ve gotten this far and I still have a long way to go. Each and every day’s a fight, and I welcome that fight. Get up in the morning, let’s go a few more rounds.”

Watch above via The Golf Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com