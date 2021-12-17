WATCH: Tiger Woods is Playing Golf in Public for the First Time Since Horrific Accident

Tiger Woods is back. Those are words golf fans weren’t sure they would ever be able to say earlier this year when Woods was involved in a near fatal car crash.

The legendary golfer surprised many by announcing he would compete in the PNC Championship this weekend with his son Charlie Woods. His announcement came just days after his first press conference since the accident, when Woods acknowledged he will never return to the PGA Tour as a full-time participant.

But Friday morning, the golf superstar and his son were on the course getting ready for the start of this weekend’s PNC Championship tournament which teed off with the pro-am portion of the event.

The last time Woods played in a tournament was almost exactly one-year ago, when he and Charlie competed in the 2020 PNC Championship. Team Woods didn’t win the tournament last year, but they stole the show as sports fans marveled at the shocking resemblance and mirroring mannerisms between the two golfers.

Two months later after last year’s event Woods was involved in a near fatal car crash that left him hospitalized for three weeks because of a shattered leg. In April, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office concluded excessive speed was the cause behind Woods’ mangled SUV. Less than 10 months after the crash that almost cost Woods his leg, it’s miraculous to see him back on the course.

