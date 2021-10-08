Tim Tebow Distraught Over Urban Meyer’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Lap Dance: ‘I Love His Entire Family and I’m Praying for Them’

The list of people who were let down by Urban Meyer’s scandalous lap dance video continues to grow. His family, his team, current players and apparently former players too.

Tim Tebow joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take Friday morning and looked to be on the verge of tears while discussing his former college football coach.

“This is a very disappointing, frustrating and honestly heartbreaking situation,” Tebow said. “When I first saw what happened, my heart was hurting for Ms. Shelly, coach’s wife, someone that I love very much and his daughters who I’m very close with.”

Tebow acknowledged he spoke with his former coach, Shelley Meyer and their children during the week. Although Tebow was not a good NFL quarterback, he’s proven himself to be a superlative leader.

“My advice to him was to apologize,” Tebow continued. “To admit it, to learn from it, and to never, never repeat it.”

After apologizing for the incident, Meyer described the video as being a wrong place, wrong time situation that was caught on camera. But other angles of the incident show Meyer may have been more handsy than he originally let on.

What Meyer did, although embarrassing and depictive of poor leadership, was not illegal and doesn’t appear to be a fireable offense. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is standing by the head coach who he’s reportedly paying $12 million per year, and Meyer will desperately try to regain respect from his team after the gaffe.

“He is hurting and I do think for some of the guys, he will have to earn back their trust and respect,” Tebow said of the fallout for Meyer. “This is not something that anybody in his family takes lightly. This is a very serious situation, this is a very disappointing situation.”

“Always being someone that gives people a chance to change, to grow and be able to – earn back that trust and respect, I love his entire family and I’m praying for them in this hard time,” Tebow said.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com