Today Show Hosts Cringe While Watching Kentucky Quarterback Eat a Banana: ‘He’s Gonna Eat the Tail?’

Kentucky’s new starting quarterback Will Levis went viral with a bizarre TikTok video of him eating a whole banana over the weekend. The WHOLE banana – peel, stem and all.

“I don’t fear the brown sports on bananas. They fear me.” Levis captioned the TikTok video. But Levis had more than just the banana peel fearing him, as Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb appeared frightened and stunned as they replayed the quarterback’s viral video during Wednesday’s Today Show.

“He’s chewing it like, in no time, it’s not even like it’s taking him time to grind it up,” Kotb said. “He’s not going to go all the way, he can’t eat that last part.”

“He’s gonna eat the little tail?” Bush asked with shock and awe.

He ate the tail. It’s unclear if Levis always eats bananas like this, or he did it for the video, but the peel does offer added nutrition with an extra 78 milligrams of potassium.

This will be Levis first season with Kentucky, following three at Penn State where he played quarterback and running back. Levis started one game and played in four under center for Penn State last year, totaling 421 yards and one touchdown on 55 pass attempts.

Levis was named the Wildcats starting quarterback by head coach Mark Stoops on Sunday, beating out Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the gig.

