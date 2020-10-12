The Los Angeles Lakers predictably won the NBA Championship Sunday night, beating a scrappy Miami Heat team in the sixth game of a seven-game series. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tried to ridicule the LeBron James-led team afterward. Unfortunately, for the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, his tweet earned more derision than praise in some blue-checked quarters of Twitter.

Since the NBA restarted their season and playoffs in an Orlando, Florida “bubble” to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Commissioner Adam Silver has earned broad praise for his successful continuation of the season that basically saw zero outbreaks of the coronavirus. But conservatives have relished meager playoff ratings, pointing to Black Lives Matter-related social justice messages on players jerseys and the court.

The NBA playoff ratings have indeed been much lower than typical, but the games are being played in the Fall and are often going up against NFL games and MLB playoff games (like Sunday night.) But conservatives, like Giuliani, seem to blame the ratings on the political messaging Silver has allowed his player-base to embrace, the vast majority of which are men of color who take very seriously the civil unrest that emerged after the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.)

Giuliani tried to mock the NBA champs with juvenile mock surprise. “Wow the lakers won the nba championship?” he joked. “How about a big parade in Communist China, Beijing” apparently misunderstanding the basic geography of the massive Asian nation.

Wow the lakers won the nba championship? How about a big parade in Communist China, Beijing. That’s where it belongs. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 12, 2020

For formatting reasons that are currently unclear, the tweet was viewed by many curiously, best illustrated by this screencap:

Giuliani mistaken tweet can be easily chalked up to a relatively late-night typo. But seeing as Giuliani has made it his personal mission to repeatedly and baselessly promote Joe Biden’s alleged dementia? Those in glass houses should not throw stones. Which seemed to be the underlying motivation for the online mockery his tweet received. To wit:

Rudy commenting on the NBA. pic.twitter.com/mjDRYyHP1g — Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman LLC💎 (@KurisuS) October 12, 2020

I hope your ass tweeted this like the time you butt dialed that reporter. Twice. — 🗽 Caissie “Pretty Scared, You?” St.Onge (@Caissie) October 12, 2020

(I think he thinks Communist China is a city in Beijing. Nobody tell him.) — Ben G ★ (@softreeds) October 12, 2020

You're like if a meatball came to life. — Dan Cronin (@croninwhocares) October 12, 2020

cool tweet, so anyway how's your covid recovery going — Brian Michael Scully (@brianscully) October 12, 2020

How are things in Ukraine, Kiev? — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) October 12, 2020

Wow 34 Covid cases in the white house? How about a big superspreader event by the GOP. That's where it happened. — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) October 12, 2020

A poem tonight, written by Rudy Giuliani: “Wow the lakers won

the NBA championship?

How about a big parade

in Communist China, Beijing.

That’s where it belongs.” — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) October 12, 2020

Thanks e e cummings — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) October 12, 2020

Worst attempt at a haiku I’ve ever seen. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 12, 2020

Why do you hate your reputation so much? — Adam Malamut (@mutsack) October 12, 2020

This is why you deserve the Knicks. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 12, 2020

…

