UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal used his final post-fight interview to honor former president Donald Trump.

After Masvidal’s loss to Brazil’s Gilbert Burns during UFC 287 on Saturday, the Miami-born fighter announced he was officially calling it a career. He thanked the UFC community for their support throughout his career.

As the interview was ending, however, he also took a moment to acknowledge Trump, who was in attendance for the fight. The former president was photographed sitting with UFC President Dana White, Kid Rock, and Mike Tyson. Popular content creators Adin Ross, Sneako, and JiDion were also seen speaking with Trump.

WWE Hall of Famers Mike Tyson, Kid Rock and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/jgsK5sYmjZ — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 9, 2023

“Also, I wanna say… Greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” Masvidal said to the crowd’s delight. “I love that guy. We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida. Let’s keep Florida free, a red state.”

He also made his disdain for President Joe Biden clear.

“Let’s take that you-know-who, ‘Let’s go Brandon’ motherfucker out of power and replace him,” he added. He then led the crowd in chants of “Let’s go Brandon” — a popular code on the right for “f*ck Joe Biden.”

Masvidal has been vocal supporter of the former president for several years. In 2020, he helped campaign for Trump in Florida ahead of the presidential election. Most recently, Masvidal was at Mar-a-Lago for a rally just hours after Trump was in New York for his arraignment.

